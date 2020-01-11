Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,241,000 after acquiring an additional 389,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,278,000 after acquiring an additional 158,109 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.