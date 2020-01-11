NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.13 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

