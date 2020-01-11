Cypress Capital Group Sells 340 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in McKesson by 165.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $143.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $154.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

