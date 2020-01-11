Cypress Capital Group Sells 597 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.07 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

