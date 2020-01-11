Cypress Capital Group Sells 470 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 86.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.28.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

