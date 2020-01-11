Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 157.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 66,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 150,252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.40. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $63.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.