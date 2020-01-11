Cypress Capital Group Has $423,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.02.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $171.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

