LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5,854.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

