NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $244.32 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $245.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average is $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.35.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

