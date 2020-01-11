Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after buying an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,442,000 after buying an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2,697.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,832,000 after buying an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,321,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,921,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,404,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

