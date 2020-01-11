Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 222,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,118,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $296.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

