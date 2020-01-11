Cypress Capital Group Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,441 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Ventas were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 140.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

VTR opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

