Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,953. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.16.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

