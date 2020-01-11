Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $95.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.9569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

