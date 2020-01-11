Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

