Cypress Capital Group Sells 425 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in VF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in VF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in VF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,118,000 after acquiring an additional 173,841 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

