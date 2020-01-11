Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $224,031.25 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,175,622.03.

On Friday, November 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 37,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $2,466,375.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.48. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.