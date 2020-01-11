G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells $155,945.93 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GIII opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 228.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 298,827 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,048 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 682.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIII. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

