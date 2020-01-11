Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,325 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,322.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COUP opened at $169.60 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $173.13. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -253.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day moving average of $141.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupa Software from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

