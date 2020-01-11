QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker Sells 2,569 Shares

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $131,481.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,300,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,122,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.11. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.89.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 56.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QAD by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in QAD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

