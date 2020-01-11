Christine Chung Sells 5,625 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $264,825.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 832.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 151,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

