Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Sells $185,559.40 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $185,559.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 140,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,858.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.14 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $990.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Voit & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.