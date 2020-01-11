Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $144,400.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $142,080.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $130,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $125,040.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $89,800.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $85,720.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. Trupanion Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 101.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

