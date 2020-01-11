Brent Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $196,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,940 shares in the company, valued at $268,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $194,960.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $141,300.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $194,720.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $194,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $215,208.00.

Iradimed stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Iradimed during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Iradimed by 88.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iradimed by 34.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iradimed during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.