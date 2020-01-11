Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $218,750.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $224,031.25.

On Monday, November 18th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,175,622.03.

On Friday, November 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 37,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $2,466,375.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

