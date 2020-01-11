Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 5.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,751,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $70.88 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

