Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 553,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 369,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of EPD opened at $28.50 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.