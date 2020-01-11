Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $156,345.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $153,965.00.

HMN opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 30,148 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

