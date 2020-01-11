Cypress Capital Group Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.83 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

