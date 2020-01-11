Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $125,404.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 9th, George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44.

CRWD stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Raytheon
Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Raytheon
Biogen Inc Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Biogen Inc Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group
Cypress Capital Group Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc.
Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stake in Western Digital Corp
Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stake in Western Digital Corp
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group
Vanguard Real Estate ETF Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group
Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp
Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report