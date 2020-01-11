Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $125,404.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44.

CRWD stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

