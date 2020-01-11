Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,380.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $161,900.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $170,800.00.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $335.00 million, a P/E ratio of 117.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.24. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

