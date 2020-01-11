CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Sells $325,550.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CyrusOne stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in CyrusOne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CyrusOne by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CyrusOne Inc EVP Sells $325,550.00 in Stock
CyrusOne Inc EVP Sells $325,550.00 in Stock
Preferred Bank Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Preferred Bank Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
PAR Technology Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
PAR Technology Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Oxford Square Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Oxford Square Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 18,641 Shares
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 18,641 Shares
Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc Stock
Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report