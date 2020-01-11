CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Sells $325,550.00 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CyrusOne stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in CyrusOne by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CyrusOne by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

