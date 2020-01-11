Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFBC. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Preferred Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $885.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

