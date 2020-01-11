PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a PE ratio of -98.61 and a beta of -0.12. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 12,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $287,310.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,628,699.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $83,472.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,910 shares in the company, valued at $51,911,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,103 shares of company stock valued at $699,945. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

