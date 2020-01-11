Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.40%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $26,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,206,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,626.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,464.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth about $222,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.