NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 18,641 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $334,605.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,454.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Jin-Long Chen sold 50,765 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $643,192.55.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 40,725 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,691,000. Finally, Svennilson Peter purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,762,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

