Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.14 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Plug Power by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

