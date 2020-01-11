On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $5.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

ONDK stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. On Deck Capital has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.88.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On Deck Capital’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in On Deck Capital by 19.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,382,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 878,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in On Deck Capital by 214.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 852,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

