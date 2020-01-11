James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 15,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $74,142.00.

Shares of SAIL opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 161.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after buying an additional 508,520 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.