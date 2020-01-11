Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $154.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is riding on its core solutions which are aiding it in winning new core customer contracts. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, it is gaining traction among existing in-house core customers for migrating to private cloud services. Also, it is enjoying solid momentum in the payment segment. Ensenta buyout benefits are tailwinds. Further, the company’s growing core customer wins are likely to continue driving its business growth. However, slowdown in the license and in-house implementation revenues due to shift in customers’ preference to outsourced delivery from on-premise solutions is a headwind. Its aggressive acquisition strategy is taking a toll on the balance sheet, which is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on JKHY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.00.

JKHY stock opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.75. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $125.41 and a 12 month high of $152.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

