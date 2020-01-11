FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $306.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions contribute to FLEETCOR’s top line growth. A strong balance sheet enables FLEETCOR pursue growth initiatives in the form of acquisitions and investments and continue rewarding shareholders. Consistent share repurchases boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. This might have impacted the company’s share price, which has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, higher interest expense is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. Global presence exposes FLEETCOR to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Acquisitions results in integration risk. Seasonality is another concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.06.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $292.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $315.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

