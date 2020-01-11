Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Piper Sandler

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PM. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

