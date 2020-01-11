NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 16,090 Shares

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 9th, Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $334,605.95.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Jin-Long Chen sold 50,765 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $643,192.55.

Shares of NYSE:NGM opened at $18.97 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $229,762,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,144,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $17,691,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,696,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CyrusOne Inc EVP Sells $325,550.00 in Stock
CyrusOne Inc EVP Sells $325,550.00 in Stock
Preferred Bank Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Preferred Bank Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
PAR Technology Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
PAR Technology Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Oxford Square Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Oxford Square Capital Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 18,641 Shares
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 18,641 Shares
Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc Stock
Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report