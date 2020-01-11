NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 16,090 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $292,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $334,605.95.

On Monday, November 4th, Jin-Long Chen sold 50,765 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $643,192.55.

Shares of NYSE:NGM opened at $18.97 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $229,762,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,144,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $17,691,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $5,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,696,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

