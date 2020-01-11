Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Biosciences has been gaining ground in the MedTech space on strong Sequel performance. The company’s product revenues also shot up in recent times. Meanwhile, one of Pacific Biosciences’ biggest rival — Illumina — recently announced the termination of the formerly announced $1.20 billion-merger agreement. Per management, Illumina will be paying Pacific Biosciences a termination fee of $98 million. Expansion in gross margin in recent times is also a positive. On the flip side, significant rise in operating expenses remains concerning. The company’s loss per share remained flat year over year. The DNA sequencing market is fraught with competition. The stock has underperformed its industry in a year’s time and is overvalued at the moment.”

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $723.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.