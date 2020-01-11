Stephen D. Milligan Sells 4,629 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.16.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.