McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 134 ($1.76) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 133 ($1.75).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCS. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 144 ($1.89).

Shares of LON MCS opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.77 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. McCarthy & Stone has a 12-month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

