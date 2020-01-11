Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells 6,115 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chegg by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,591,000 after purchasing an additional 772,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.