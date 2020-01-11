Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells 6,115 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.
Chegg Company Profile
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.
