$17.59 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $17.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.45 million. eGain posted sales of $17.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $72.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.08 million to $73.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rowe began coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on eGain in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 11.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in eGain by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in eGain by 1,543.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 281,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in eGain by 48.3% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 147,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. eGain has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

