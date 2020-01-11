Robin Ann Abrams Sells 916 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $264.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.58 and a 200-day moving average of $268.26. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.53 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

