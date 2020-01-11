Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 49,696 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 49,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $271,340.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,811,044.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $773.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,689 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 168,395 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
