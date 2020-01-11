Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 49,696 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 49,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $271,340.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,811,044.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $773.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,689 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 168,395 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

